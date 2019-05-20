SALT LAKE CITY — The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and closed Monday after a man attempted to climb it, according to officials.

The popular French landmark was surrounded by police and firefighters after the man entered the official tower entrance, rode an elevator to the second floor and began climbing, according to NBC News.

Tower operators told the BBC, “A climber has been spotted … We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower."

According to the BBC the esplanade underneath the Eiffel Tower was also evacuated with nearby streets being put on lockdown until the climber was removed. The landmark is closed until further notice.

Police reportedly have made contact with the climber, though his motives are not yet known. At the time of this article’s publication, police were working with the man to remove him from the tower.

The Eiffel Tower, which celebrated the 130th anniversary of its construction last week, is 1,063 feet tall.

In 2015, the tower was scaled by daredevil James Kingston, who did so without any safety ropes or harnesses.

This is a developing story.