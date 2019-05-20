PROVO — A Provo man was arrested over the weekend after police say he hit his infant daughter's head against a wall, causing a skull fracture.

Michael Chad Hill, 28, was booked into the Utah County Jail Friday night for investigation of two counts of child abuse.

Police were contacted by the Division of Child and Family Services regarding a 3-month-old girl "that had a skull fracture and brain bleeds fresh and old," according to a Utah County Jail report.

Officers went to Primary Children's Hospital where Hill was questioned. He told police he dropped his daughter and "she may have hit her head on the metal legs" of a baby swing, the report states.

"After speaking with medical staff, it seemed highly unlikely that the fracture occurred due to a fall," police wrote.

When questioned a second time, "Michael admitted that he hit his 3-month-old daughter's head against the wall because she was crying. Michael stated he also hit his daughter in the back of her head with a closed fist," the report states. "Michael advised that he has hit his daughter on the back of her head with a closed fist two times before."

Hill has no prior criminal history, police said.