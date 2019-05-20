SALT LAKE CITY — After a sensational rookie year in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell enjoyed a busy offseason.

The Utah Jazz guard’s 2018 world tour took him to China, Spain, the Philippines and Serbia, among other stops as he gained nationwide fame and adoration among NBA fans.

After trial and error, Mitchell’s offseason won’t be as hectic this summer, but things are set to pick up in July. His signature sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue #1, is now set to release online at Adidas.com on July 1 for $100, according to a Deseret News source, followed by a retail release in stores such as Foot Locker and Champs on July 5, in conjunction with the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” movie, which he recently teased via social media with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Then, he will leave July 6 for a trip to Asia, France and Germany with Adidas, multiple sources confirmed.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wears his new shoes at practice as the Utah Jazz prepare to play the Houston Rockets in game one of the NBA playoffs at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Mitchell debuted four different colorways of his sneaker throughout the Jazz’s playoff run as he counts down the official release.

“To be honest with you, it’s still kind of unreal to me,” Mitchell said ahead of Game 2 of Utah’s postseason series against Houston. “For me, to get the shoe so soon I think really kind of took me by surprise.

“It still does to this day, but I’m excited for it to go on sale and people have been asking me for it nonstop but to be able to wear it, it’s so comfortable,” he continued. “I’m not just saying that because it’s my shoe but it’s comfortable and I love the shoe and it’s a blessing to be able to debut it, especially in the playoffs.”