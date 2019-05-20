OGDEN — A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Ogden over the weekend admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to police.

Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 23, was arrested for investigation of murder, obstructing justice, aggravated assault and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

Just before midnight Saturday, Ogden police responded to a shooting at Super Groceries, 511 31st Street. A Hispanic man in his mid-20s was found dead in front of the store, police said.

"The suspect shot a male three times on a public street and a fourth bullet has yet to be recovered," according to a Weber County Jail report

After the shooting, Guadarrama-Garcia pointed his gun at a man who had driven to the store with him, the report states.

"Everardo admitted that he pointed the gun at the male because he thought the male may do something in response to the shooting," police wrote.

The man in the car drove off, and Guadarrama-Garcia ran.

A witness told police that the gunman ran to a residence on Adams Avenue, according to the report.

"Officers surrounded the house and called the occupants out of the house. The homeowner came out first and stated the guy who did it was in the basement," the report states.

Once Guadarrama-Garcia was taken into custody, he "stated, 'Lo hice' in Spanish (I did it). When asked what he did, Everardo stated, 'Lo maté' in Spanish (I killed him). When asked who he had killed, Everardo stated, 'Mauricio,'" according to the report.

Investigators reported finding a gun hidden in the ceiling where a piece of drywall was cut out.

"Everardo also told officers that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the evening," according to the report.