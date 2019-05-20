SALT LAKE CITY — Sixteen years after earning his bachelor’s degree in visual communications, Utah Jazz sharpshooter Kyle Korver returned to Omaha, Nebraska, to his alma mater Creighton University as a commencement speaker over the weekend.

While it remains unclear whether the 38-year-old will return for his 17th season in the league, as he mulls retirement, Korver received an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree on Saturday and encouraged Creighton’s graduating class of 2019 to approach life as he does on the hardwood.

“Remember: Don't shoot it to shoot it,” Korver told the group. “Shoot it to make it.”

Korver’s message extended beyond just basketball, though, as he reflected on his college experience and teaming with NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. He also referenced St. Irenaeus and fellow Creighton alum Doug McDermott, while detailing his essay on white privilege and racism.

“Writing about this topic opened my eyes to my own blind spots. But I know there are more that I'm still uncovering,” Korver said. “For years, throughout my adulthood, it was easy to ignore things like systemic racism and privilege ... because they didn't really affect me. And when something doesn't affect you, it can become invisible. I mean, I knew at some level that I was part of a system that gave me so many advantages ... and marginalized others.

"But was I trying to do anything about it? Was I even trying to really understand? No. I was silent. I was neutral,” he continued. “As a white man, I could opt into the conversation about racism and inequality — but I could just as easily opt out. I've almost always opted out. For people of color in America — and yes, even many NBA players — systemic injustices aren't something they get to opt in or opt out of. They're an everyday reality.”

Throughout his tenure at Creighton, Korver was an All-American who led the program to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, has been inducted into the school’s hall of fame plus had his No. 25 jersey retired.

In the NBA, he’s went from the 51st overall pick of the star-studded 2003 NBA draft to becoming an All-Star and currently ranks fourth in NBA history in career 3-point field goals made.

And even while congratulating Creighton’s largest class to graduate from the university on May 18, he couldn’t help but reflect on a message he learned from Iverson all these years later.

“The season started, and I found myself on the same team as the one and only Allen Iverson. By the way, all the credit in the world to A.I.” Korver said. “He was always encouraging me to shoot my shot. He'd say, ‘shooters shoot the ball!’”

Ironically, that same message correlates with life and what it takes to be successful in the long run in life.

“Class of 2019 — my hope for you is that you can find purpose in your work, your relationships, your adventures in life,” he said. “But I also hope you can find meaning in how you engage with the world outside of yourself.”