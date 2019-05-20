SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 people have gotten sick from what health officials say is a norovirus at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, which shut down as a result of the health problems, according to USA Today.

The hotel hasn’t confirmed the origin of the virus.

But, according to Canadian news site CBC, the hotel is still undergoing cleaning and disinfection, which may have caused the virus to spread.

The hotel remains closed as of Wednesday.

"According to hotel management, more than 100 guests and staff have reported illness, and most have recovered," said Matt Kieltyka, public affairs specialist at Vancouver Coastal Health, according to USA Today.

"VCH has not yet confirmed the cause of the outbreak, although the symptoms are consistent with norovirus," said Kieltyka.

So what is the norovirus? It’s a highly contagious virus that leads to vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus if they have had direct contact with an infected person; consumed contaminated food or water; or putting an unwashed hand in their mouth after touching contaminated surfaces,” according to USA Today.

According to the CDC, there are close to 686 million cases every year. Nearly 200,000 people die from the disease, too.