SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. citizens in Austria who feel “in distress” can now go to their local McDonald’s for help, BBC News reports.

McDonald’s and the U.S. embassy struck an agreement that allows any American who is “in distress” or who has lost their passport or had their passport stolen to go to one of the 194 Austrian McDonald’s locations to get assistance.

The restaurant staff will then help the American citizens get into contact with the embassy.

There will also be a 24-hour hotline that will connect directly to the embassy, BBC News reports.

A spokesman told BBC News that this will "help anyone who finds themselves in need of assistance, for example, by calling the police or emergency services."

The U.S. Embassy Vienna shared the announcement in a Facebook post this week.

Info from the Consular Section: New partnership with McDonald's Austria to help U.S. citizens in need - Ambassador... Posted by U.S. Embassy Vienna on Friday, May 10, 2019

"American citizens traveling in Austria who find themselves in distress and without a way to contact the U.S. Embassy can enter -- as of Wednesday, May 15, 2019 -- any McDonald's in Austria, and staff will assist them in making contact with the U.S. Embassy for consular services," the Facebook post reads.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed last Friday and went into effect on Wednesday, CNN reports.