SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 20.

President Nelson meets New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, says church will donate to mosques

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says Alabama’s abortion law is too extreme.

Runoff, ranked-choice or jungle primaries? Lawmakers consider options to deal with plurality

250 teens, 5 high schools, 1 Facebook Live concert — Thierry Fischer is about to lead Utah's first 'Super Orchestra'

Provo church meetinghouse hit by graffiti vandals

High school track: 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A final results & photo gallery

Church News: Pacific tour— As religion declines in Australia, President Nelson speaks on Book of Mormon, happiness

A look at our InDepth coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world: