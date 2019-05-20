SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 20.
President Nelson meets New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, says church will donate to mosques
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says Alabama’s abortion law is too extreme.
Runoff, ranked-choice or jungle primaries? Lawmakers consider options to deal with plurality
250 teens, 5 high schools, 1 Facebook Live concert — Thierry Fischer is about to lead Utah's first 'Super Orchestra'
Provo church meetinghouse hit by graffiti vandals
High school track: 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A final results & photo gallery
Church News: Pacific tour— As religion declines in Australia, President Nelson speaks on Book of Mormon, happiness
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- 'Unplanned': Meet the mom of 7 behind the anti-abortion film
- A Utah mother and grandmother died after having liposuction. Why do so few people know?
- How this week may have earned President Donald Trump a second term
- Could this 'Bible for millennials' lead young people back to church?
- Utah Rep. Ben McAdams votes yes on gay rights bill. But he says there's still work to do
- Babies that could fit in a coffee cup are increasingly surviving. Do 'micropreemies' change the abortion debate?
A look at our top-read stories:
- NBA draft prospects say Donovan Mitchell is changing how they feel about the Utah Jazz
- Texas Latter-day Saint missionary dies from accidental asphyxiation in Mexico
- BYU grad, ex-CIA officer gets 20 years for spying for China
News from the U.S. and world:
- Saudis say they don't want war with Iran, but will defend themselves | NBC News
- Trump threatens Iran's 'end' if it seeks fight with the US | Al Jazeera
- Hundreds turn out to protest abortion law at Alabama Capitol | AL.com
- Venezuelan soldiers oversee fuel rationing in some towns amid shortages | Reuters
