Faith, like feminism, leads to higher quality marriages for women, the authors of a new report about families and religion argue in a New York Times opinion piece.

According to the report — authored by University of Virginia professor W. Bradford Wilcox, Brigham Young University professor Jason S. Carroll and Georgetown University professor Laurie DeRose — women on both the ideological left and right have higher-quality marriages "compared with women in the religious and ideological middle, as well as secular women who lean right culturally."

"Both feminism and faith give family men a clear code: They are supposed to play a big role in their kids’ lives. Devoted dads are de rigueur in these two communities. And it shows: Both culturally progressive and religiously conservative fathers report high levels of paternal engagement," the report's authors write in the New York Times piece.

And although women on the left and right enjoy better marriages than women in the center, "the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts," the authors write.

