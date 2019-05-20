SALT LAKE CITY — Antonio Brown is a seven-time All-Pro wide receiver and a Tyler Huntley supporter.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver shared a photo Saturday that showed him training with other athletes, including Utah’s senior quarterback. Brown was wearing a gray hoodie with the University of Utah logo on the front in the photo.

Brown, who’s in his first season in Oakland after nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, gave a shoutout to Huntley on social media.

Representing my brother @_SNOOP1 he been through so much still smile heart of diamond 💎!!!! 1 of 1 he got now !!!! https://t.co/7pMS5c7J4a — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 18, 2019

Huntley, who missed the final five games last season with a broken collarbone, responded in kind.

Naturally, seeing one of the game's elite wide receivers sporting Utes gear brought out plenty of positive reactions from Utah fans on Twitter.

AB with that U of U hoodie 👀 — Clam Crowder (@theogrovezee) May 19, 2019

Nice Utah hoodie bro! Let’s get it next year! #RaiderGang — 🌹2019 UofU HYPE TRAIN🚂🌹 (@Ute_Brownies) May 19, 2019

#InHuntleyWeTrust! Let’s go get ourselves a 🌹 this year! — “Let’s Go Get a Rose”... (@T_O_DoubleDee) May 18, 2019

Kiper high on local prospects

Five local ties, including three Utes, show up in ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s list of top prospects at every position for the 2020 NFL draft released Friday.

The list includes Kiper’s rankings of the top five seniors at each position, as well as the top five underclassmen.

Here’s the five locals Kiper has in his rankings:

Utah State’s Jordan Love, No. 5 underclassmen quarterback

2018 stats: 3,567 passing yards, 64.03 completion percentage, 39 total touchdowns (32 passing, seven rushing)

Utah’s Zack Moss, No. 2 senior running back

2018 stats: 179 carries, 1,096 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing, one receiving)

BYU’s Matt Bushman, No. 5 underclassmen tight end

2018 stats: 29 receptions, 511 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Utah’s Jaylon Johnson, No. 3 underclassmen cornerback

2018 stats: 41 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups

Utah’s Julian Blackmon, No. 3 senior safety

2018 stats (as a cornerback): 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception

The Pac-12 has 21 players among the 140 prospects listed at 14 different positions. Oregon leads the conference with six players making Kiper’s list. The Ducks’ Justin Herbert is one of four Pac-12 quarterbacks to make the list, along with another senior, Colorado’s Steven Montez, and underclassmen Jacob Eason from Washington and K.J. Costello from Stanford.

Other links

— College football expert Phil Steele rates Utah’s defensive line among the top five in the country this season

— BYU’s Yoeli Childs is working out for the Sacramento Kings on Monday

And finally …

Utah Athletics’ Instagram account shared a photo of former Utah basketball player Leilani Mitchell, now playing for the Phoenix Mercury, with future Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.