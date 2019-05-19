MONROE, Sevier County — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office had to carry out a rescue operation in a complicated series of stages to get to a Wyoming man injured in a Sunday snowmobile crash.
The man, 46, from Star Valley, Wyoming, was able to call authorities at 10:18 a.m. Sunday to report the crash that happened about two hours earlier while he was crossing a creek, according to a release by Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis.
The victim walked to his cabin and reported he was suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath.
Curtis said dispatchers called out a medical helicopter, but poor visibility forced the helicopter to land at a location several thousand feet lower in elevation and several miles away.
The county's search and rescue team had to transport the victim in a tracked side by side, then via a search and rescue vehicle and later in a 45-minute ride by ambulance to rendezvous with the helicopter just before 3 p.m.
Curtis said the man was then flown to an area hospital for his injuries.
"We appreciate all our volunteers and partners who helped in this rescue," he said.