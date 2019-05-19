PROVO — The fence and building at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was heavily vandalized overnight, spray painted with hateful religious and political speech.

Provo police detective Nick Dupaix said vandals targeted the Edgemont 2nd Ward at 555 E. 3230 North sometime late Saturday evening or early Sunday.

The damage was discovered by worshippers on Sunday.

"There were a lot of profane things" on the property, Dupaix said, adding that the extent of damage would be pretty devastating to churchgoers.

"I would imagine I would feel quite angry, too," he said.

On Sunday, church spokesman Eric Hawkins released a statement in response to the incident.

"Our church buildings are places of worship and community gathering where all are welcome. We are saddened by the damage that has occurred at this location. At this point authorities are conducting their investigation, and would be the appropriate source for any additional details."

Detectives will look at the tagging and determine if there are specific signatures or other signs that would lead them to the culprits.

Dupaix said graffiti isn't uncommon in Provo, and trained officers familiarize themselves with handwriting and other components of the vandalism.

The graffiti will require time and the investment of money to erase, he added.

"There are other ways to get your message out," he said. "It is damaging other people's property. It is very unfortunate."