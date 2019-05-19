SALT LAKE CITY — A Fort Worth, Texas family is grieving and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extended its deepest sympathies after a young missionary died in Mexico from asphyxiation due to a faulty water heater.

Elder Andrew Carr, 19, died Saturday morning while serving in the Mexico Mexico City Northwest Mission at his apartment from asphyxiation from fumes emanating from a faulty water heater near the shower.

Elder Carr's companion was unharmed.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his parents and loved ones as they deal with this tragedy" said church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

"We pray they will be sustained and feel the comfort of the Holy Spirit during this difficult time."

Elder Carr had been serving his church in Mexico since October of 2018.

Shawn Furniss, president of the Fort Worth Texas North Stake, released a statement on behalf of the family.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Elder Andrew Carr, but we take comfort in the eternal plan of a loving Heavenly Father. How grateful we are to know in times of tragedy we can find peace and hope through the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ."