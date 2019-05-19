1 of 39
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, laugh as they meet with youth during a meeting on May 19, 2019, in Sydney, Australia.
SYDNEY, Australia — Addressing a capacity congregation of 8,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here in this increasingly secular city, President Russell M. Nelson delivered a custom message on the importance of the Book of Mormon.

“If you want to be happy, choose the way of the Lord,” said President Nelson to a multicultural congregation Sunday evening, May 19 — the third stop on his Pacific Ministry Tour. “If you want to be miserable, choose the paths and the temptations of the adversary.”

Latter-day Saints, who number just more than 150,000 in a country of 24 million, filled International Convention Centre in Sydney. As a result of the venue’s contemporary design, the seats rose upward along the facility’s back wall, creating a tapestry of member faces.

Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver Sarah Jane Weaver is the editor of the Church News. Since 1995 she has covered issues impacting members of the church.