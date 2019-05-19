SYDNEY, Australia — Addressing a capacity congregation of 8,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here in this increasingly secular city, President Russell M. Nelson delivered a custom message on the importance of the Book of Mormon.

“If you want to be happy, choose the way of the Lord,” said President Nelson to a multicultural congregation Sunday evening, May 19 — the third stop on his Pacific Ministry Tour. “If you want to be miserable, choose the paths and the temptations of the adversary.”

Latter-day Saints, who number just more than 150,000 in a country of 24 million, filled International Convention Centre in Sydney. As a result of the venue’s contemporary design, the seats rose upward along the facility’s back wall, creating a tapestry of member faces.

