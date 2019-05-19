OGDEN — One man died from a gunshot wound late Saturday and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Ogden in the 500 block of 31st Street.

Few details were available, but Ogden police said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight Saturday to find a man in his mid 20s unconscious and bleeding from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers later identified a male suspect and took him into custody.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

More information will be released as it becomes available.