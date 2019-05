PAYSON — A woman died Saturday night after the vehicle she was riding in hit a horse that had wandered onto state Route 198 in Utah County.

The male driver in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Information released by the Utah Department of Public Safety indicates the couple involved in the 10 p.m. accident were in their mid to late 60s.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.