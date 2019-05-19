Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Score it Utah 1, UCLA 1.

Two prominent southern California basketball players seriously looking at Utah or UCLA made their decisions.

Chris Burgess, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Duke, announced that he would play for Rick Majerus at Utah.

Jason Kapono, who had Utah on his short list, decided to stay home and attend UCLA.

Burgess averaged 13.2 points per game in the 2001-02 season. Kapono averaged 16.5 ppg in his four-year career and was a four-time member of the All-Pac-10 first team.

