My parents sponsored a family to immigrate to the U.S. in the late 1940s. They had to guarantee a job for the father and housing for the family. Requiring a sponsor seems to be a good policy. Of course there should be other measures that could be met for an orderly entry. We are hearing of a measles outbreak in some areas of the country. In the past, the new immigrants were given physicals and shots to minimize the risk of bringing disease with them. Ellis Island was the port of entry. What happened to definitive rules that previously seemed to work and why can’t they be implemented again?

Darlene Bennett

Salt Lake City