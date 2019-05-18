PROVO — The end of a decades-long title drought, a couple of dynasties adding more hardware to their trophy cases and two tense 4x400 relays highlighted what was a fantastic day of competition at the girls state track and field meet at BYU on Saturday.

When it was all said and done, Lone Peak, Provo, Cedar, Delta, North Summit and Panguitch all claimed state championships.

Lone Peak and North Summit won easily, while Panguitch, Delta, Cedar and Provo clinched titles on the final 4x400 race of the meet.

Provo ended up edging first-year Farmington by a half a point to claim the 5A title, while Cedar beat rival Desert Hills for the 4A title by one measly point.

“That was so stressful,” said Cedar’s Jasie York about watching her 4x400 relay team hold on for the state championship.

Here’s a class-by-class look at the state meet:

Class 6A

Silas Walker, Deseret News Kaitlyn Richins competes in the 6A girls 100m hurdles during the Utah state girls track meet finals at BYU's track and field complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Lone Peak has dominated the 6A classification all season, and that continued during the state meet.

With star power and depth, the Knights racked up 147 points to finish 40 points ahead of second-place Herriman as they claimed their second straight state championship.

“It’s been so fun, it’s been the best state yet. I’m glad going on out senior year that it ends on a good note,” said Lone Peak senior Ali Bybee, who won the 800 meters. “Even though we were projected to win, we still had to give our 100 percent and we couldn’t slack off.”

Bybee was one of three individual state champs for Lone Peak. Fellow senior Maddy Eaton won the 100 meters and 300 hurdles, while Eliza Arrington won the 1,600 meters.

Eaton’s time of 42.93 in the 300 hurdles was the best in the state this season.

Lone Peak’s 4x100 relay team also won with a time of 47.64, which was only 0.31 off the state record.

Class 5A

Two years after an injury to sophomore Meghan Hunter prevented Provo from contending for the state title, a healthy Hunter helped the Bulldogs capture that elusive title Saturday.

With Hunter winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters, Ally Gomm winning the 300 hurdles and the two combining for a win in the 4x400 relay team, Provo captured its first girls state title since 1983.

“I’m so happy 'cause I know in the past years we’ve honestly been closer than expected, but now that it’s a reality I’m just so happy,” said Gomm.

Provo tallied 55.5 points with Farmington right behind with 55 points. The two teams finished first and second in the 4x400 relay, with Farmington leading by 1.5 points heading into the race. Provo was in last place after the first two legs of the relay, but Gomm and Hunter closed the gap to win the title.

“I think it’s really exciting we were able to end on the relay, it was super fun to be able to run that race together and enjoy winning state as a team together. That just made it even more special,” said Hunter.

That drought seemed destined to end two years ago with Meghan Hunter and senior sister Kate Hunter combining to dominate the sprints and distance, but a midseason injury to Meghan Hunter ruined those plans.

Last season Provo finished with 53 team points to finish fourth at state, but it added just a couple more points this year to claim the state title.

Woods Cross’ Carlee Hansen was the only other double winner in the 5A meet as she won the 800 and 3,200 meters. One of the best performances of the meet belonged West sophomore Talaloa Sitauti who won discus with the best throw in the state this year at 129’00.00.

Class 4A

The battle for the 4A state title figured to be tight all meet between Cedar and Desert Hills, and indeed it did coming down to the final 4x400 relay.

Cedar had an eight-point cushion going into the finale, and narrowly held onto the lead with a sixth-place finish in the final relay that Desert Hills won.

“Oh my gosh, that was the scariest thing in my life. That was so stressful,” said Cedar senior Jasie York.

None of Cedar’s top point earners throughout the meet — York, Mayci Torgerson, Denim Henkel and Logann Laws — were running in the relay and were helpless to do anything about the outcome.

The Cedar relay team of Lexi Bird, Summer Bryson, Kaysie Klemic and Brinley Hess did just enough, however, during the 4x400 relay as Cedar edged Desert Hills 107-106 for its second straight team title.

Four different Cedar athletes won individual titles: York (400 meters), Torgerson (high jump), Laws (javelin) and Henkel (shot put).

Laws' throw of 140’02.00 in the javelin was the best throw in the entire state this year.

“My goal this whole year has been to be 130s, at every meet I’ve kept improving. This week at practice I've worked really hard and thrown a lot, and this week in practice I finally broke 130, so I thought it’s time to break it,” said Laws.

Torgerson’s jump of 5’05 also equaled the best jump this year in Utah.

Other standouts in 4A were Lehi’s Amy Ballard winning the 100 and 200 meters and Desert Hills’ Chloe Taylor winning the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Class 3A

In 3A, sophomore Adi Nielson had a fantastic state meet to lead Delta to its first state title since 1996. Nielson won the 400 meters, 300 hurdles and anchored the championship-clinching 4x400 relay team.

“With relays it’s for your team, friendship, so it was more excitement for my team and I wanted to do good for my team,” said Nielson about getting the baton for the final leg.

“We didn’t know how good our team was (at the start of the year), but we knew our girls could really decide and we chose our own destiny. We had the talent to win.”

Delta’s other individual champ was Savannah Nielson, winning the 100 hurdles.

Grand’s Kylah Ricks had an outstanding meet to sweep the three distance events. Juab’s Ronnie Walker also had a strong meet, winning the 100 and 200 meters, while Grand’s Veda Gritts was also a double winner in the shot put and discus.

Class 2A

North Summit’s 4x400 relay team had a false start in the final race of the meet, but the miscue hardly takes away from what the Braves were able to do the previous 15 events.

North Summit dominated the 2A meet, racking up 143 points to easily finish ahead of Millard, which finished with 99 points. It was the fourth straight state title for the Braves.

Audri Richins won the 100 and 300 hurdles for North Summit, while Teesha Richins won the high jump. North Summit placed two athletes on the podium in eight of the 13 individual events and won two of the three relays.

Millard’s Katy Kelly had a fantastic meet, winning the three distance events, while Gunnison Valley’s Jade Wimmer was a double winner in the 200 and 400 meters. St. Joseph’s Virginia Tomon swept the shot put and discus.

Class 1A

In 1A, Panguitch held off Milford to claim its seventh straight state championship.

The Bobcats clinched the title with a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay to end the meet, a relay anchored by Kiesa Miller. She also won the discus on Friday, variety that shows the camaraderie within Panguitch’s program.

“When people think about track they think about it as an individual sport, but for us we always come together as a team and it doesn’t matter who gets the points as long as we’re all getting the points together,” said Miller. “Our coach just puts us in wherever he thinks we can do our best.”

Miller had been runner-up to teammate Karlee Eyre in the discus all season, but she recorded her best throw of the year at the state meet to clinch one of Panguitch’s five individual titles.

Kambree Fullmer won the shot put while Taylia Norris won all three distance events, as Panguitch tallied 142 team points followed closely by 136 from Milford, which came close to winning its first state title in school history.