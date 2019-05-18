SALT LAKE CITY -- Their coach may have called it a “rebuilding year,” but the results told a different story as the Lone Peak Knights rolled to another boys tennis title, winning their fourth straight championship and second in 6A.

The Knights, who had gone into Saturday’s play in a tie with Pleasant Grove, bulldozed through the brackets, winning four of the five individual titles to finish with 26 points, while American Fork was second with 14 points followed by Pleasant Grove with 12 and Bingham with 9. All four schools compete in Region 4.

“We lost four really good players last year and they performed really well,” said first-year Lone Peak head coach Roger Baumgartner, who has been with the program for several years. “We had to fill in with some young guys and they performed really well. There’s some really good competition out there, so we feel lucky we came through like we did.”

Brothers T.J. and Logan Wells led the way for the Knights, each winning titles at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. T.J., just a sophomore, had won No. 3 singles last year and he breezed through the competition this year, not dropping a set and losing just five games in four state matches. In the finals, he defeated Danny Zlotnick of Davis 6-1, 6-1.

Logan Wells, a senior who had to sit out last year with an ACL injury, also didn’t lose a set and he beat Adam Ellis of Pleasant Grove in the finals 6-2, 6-1.

Other winners for Lone Peak included junior Nano Carter, who defeated American Fork’s Cole Fairbanks at No. 3 singles, and Nate Ashton and Brayden Blodgett at No. 2 doubles. They beat Bingham’s Benjamin Crane and Austin Burton 6-4, 6-4 in the finals.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Case Condie, of American Fork, is lifted by a coach after he and teammate Ben Roper won the 6A 1st doubles match of the boys tennis state championships at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Condie and Roper beat out Josh Peterson and Cody White of Bingham.

In No. 1 doubles, American Fork’s Ben Roper and Cade Condie were the winners, defeating Bingham’s Josh Peterson and Cody White 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the finals after knocking off Lone Peak’s Alex Miller and Josh Weichers in the semifinals. The No. 1 doubles final was the match of the tournament as the two teams battled until Roper and Condie won the third-set tiebreak 8-6.

Rounding out the top 10 in the team standings were Davis with 6 points, followed by Herriman and Riverton with 5, Fremont with 4, Taylorsville with 3 and Hillcrest and Layton with 2 apiece.

6A Tennis results

Saturday

Team scores: 1. Lone Peak 26; 2. American Fork 14; 3. Pleasant Grove 12; 4. Bingham 9; 5. Davis 6; 6. (tie) Herriman, Riverton 5; 8. Fremont 4; 9. Taylorsville 3: 10. (tie) Hillcrest, Layton 2.

No. 1 singles

Semifinals

Danny Zlotnick, Davis def. Ethan Wood, Pleasant Grove 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

T.J. Wells, Lone Peak def. Gio Claus, Herriman 6-3, 6-0

Finals

Wells def. Zlotnick 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 singles

Logan Wells, Lone Peak def. Kael Nicholson, Herriman 6-0, 6-0

Adam Ellis, Pleasant Grove def. Carson McBeth, American Fork 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Finals

Wells def. Ellis 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles

Semifinals

Cole Fairbanks, American Fork def. Danny Lee, Pleasant Grove 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Nano Carter, Lone Peak def. Issac Clarke, Fremont 7-5, 6-1

Finals

Carter def. Fairbanks 6-4, 6-4

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals

Ben Roper & Cade Condie, American Fork def. Alex Miller & Josh Weichers, Lone Peak 6-4, 6-4

Josh Peterson & Cody White, Bingham def. Derek Church & Brigham Porter, Pleasant Grove 6-0, 6-1

Finals

Roper-Condie def. Peterson-White 3-6, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals

Nate Ashton & Brayden Blodgett def. Jacob Wimmer & Johnny Dibb, Pleasant Grove 6-1, 6-0

Benjamin Crane & Austin Burton, Bingham def. Josh Taggart & Bryce Bringhurst, American Fork 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Finals

Ashton-Blodgett def. Crane-Burton 6-4, 6-4