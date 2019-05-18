DRAPER – Jack Hollberg wasn’t quite ready to see his already impressive Olympus High School athletic career come to an end.

The three-sport athlete was asked to take the mound Saturday morning against Region 6 rival Highland in a 1-loss game at Juan Diego High School. After a rough first inning, he regrouped and the Titans won a pitcher’s duel over the Rams 3-2 to keep their season alive.

“He didn’t have his best stuff, but he’s a gamer,” said Olympus coach Corland Felts. “I was real comfortable having him out there today. We needed a good effort, and we got it.”

Hollberg, who starred on Oly’s football and basketball squads that captured region titles but fell short in their championship bids at state, gave up just three hits and struck out seven in this loser-out game. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, but couldn’t finish his outing due to the UHSAA’s 110-pitch-count rule. Teammate Noah Bagley came in and struck out the final hitter that allowed the Titans to advance against Corner Canyon, a 4-3 winner over Brighton later in the day.

The games were moved to Juan Diego to take advantage of its artificial surface infield due to an overnight rain that had saturated Kearns High School’s Gates Field. The game drew a good crowd from both teams, who likely enjoyed the more convenient location.

“Highland is a team we all knew really well,” said Hollberg, who pitched Oly past the Rams 3-1 on April 19. The Titans, in fact, handed Highland three of its losses during the Rams’ otherwise impressive 19-8 season. This year also marked Highland’s first trip to the state tournament this century.

Hollberg, who didn’t play baseball last season but was convinced to play this year by Felts and his daughter, had a poor opening inning, giving up a home run and a bases-loaded walk. However, his run-scoring single was the key hit in the second inning when the Titans rallied to take the lead.

Hollberg and Highland’s Viking Miller kept setting down their opponent’s hitters until the top of the sixth, when the Rams’ Max Moore led off with a walk, then was replaced by pinch runner Kaiden Ray, who stole second and advanced to third base on a wild pitch with nobody out.

“It helped that I had been in these kinds of situations before,” said Hollberg, a running back/wide receiver on the football team and a guard for the Titans’ basketball squad.

Hollberg reached back and retired the next two hitters on fastballs. With Isaiah Flores at the plate, the speedy Ray attempted to score the tying run but Hollberg quickly fired the ball to catcher Jonah Pingree, who tagged Ray short of the plate to end the threat.

“I could see him (Ray) coming out of the corner of my eye,” said Hollberg, “so I sped up my motion and threw it (the ball) high and outside. Jonah made a nice play.”

Flores, who had a hit and a base on balls in three trips to the plate, tried to bunt but couldn’t reach the ball. Pingree, however, snagged it and quickly turned and blocked the plate in order to make the tag.