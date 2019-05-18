FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Early on it looked like Tony Finau’s round was going south as he made bogeys on three of his first six holes in Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship in New York.

But like he has done in the past, Finau hung in there and finished strong, playing the final five holes in 3-under par, putting himself in position for another solid finish at one of golf’s majors.

Finau moved up 31 spots and stands in a tie for 26th place at 2-over-par 212 heading into Sunday’s final round at Bethpage Black. Another under-par round on Sunday could give the Salt Lake native his fifth top-10 finish in a major in his last six tries.

Finau made bogeys at holes 3 and 5 when he hit into bunkers and No. 6 when he missed a short par putt, and made birdies at 4 and 9 with putts from 9 and 4 feet, respectively. After bogeying No. 10 when his drive found trouble in the long grass, he stood 2-over for the day, 5-over for the tournament.

But at the 604-yard par-5 13th hole, he hit a brilliant second shot that ended up just 6 feet from the hole and he sunk the putt for an eagle. Then at No. 18, he made another superb approach shot within 5 feet, which he sank for the birdie.

For Sunday’s final round, Finau will tee off with Rory McIlroy, his old buddy from their junior days when McIlroy lived in Utah for a summer and spent time with Finau’s family. They tee off at 9:55 a.m. MT.