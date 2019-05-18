Now in its 34th year, the free, three-day event held by the Salt Lake City Arts Council runs through 7 p.m. on Sunday. This year's event features dozens of performing groups, craft artists, food vendors, workshops and children's craft activities, according to organizers. At the food market area, visitors can buy ethnic dishes from around the world.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.