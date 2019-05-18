SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman hopes to change people’s grocery shopping habits in her new store.

Jamaica Trinnaman opened the Hello! Bulk Market about two months ago at 355 N. 500 West. The shop carries many of the things you would expect to see in a grocery store — but they are all in dispensers, not individual containers.

“You go into these grocery stores and I feel like I’m surrounded by plastic and I think, ‘Where’s it going?'” Trinnaman said.

Trinnaman said she worked in traditional grocery stores for about 15 years and was always bothered by the amount of plastic packaging that went along with each item. She decided to open a store where the customers can fill up their own containers with the products.

“You eliminate the waste of the packaging, you don’t pay for the packaging, and honestly, you just get fresher product,” she said.

The shop has food items, like nuts, coffee beans, spices and vegetables. It also carries household items like dish soap, shampoo and window cleaner concentrate.

It has been open for about two months. Trinnaman hopes to help change shoppers’ habits.

“I feel like we can start to create awareness around this and let people know that there’s just a different way to shop that doesn’t burden the planet,” she said.

She hopes to expand to multiple locations, along with a mobile shop that would go to events around town.