ALPINE — The bodies of two people killed Friday in a helicopter crash in the hills above Alpine have been recovered.

Police, however, are not releasing the names of the two victims, a man and a woman, until their children can be notified.

The couple was reportedly flying from eastern Utah to Salt Lake City Friday morning. The flight was reported overdue and a search began in the Horsetail Falls area above Alpine Friday afternoon, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The Federal Aviation Administration alerted Utah authorities around 2 p.m. Friday that a four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter flying from Vernal Regional Airport to Salt Lake's South Valley Regional Airport was missing, an agency spokesman said.

The helicopter had, however, initially embarked from the couple's home in Ballard, Uintah County.