I don’t know which is more entertaining: Watching the numbers tick away on the internet’s national debt clock, or watching the numbers tick away in the field of Democratic presidential candidates.

---

With New York Mayor Bill de Blasio entering the race last week, the total number of Democrats now is officially higher than all the Democrats in the Utah Legislature, and it’s approaching the state’s average public school class size, which we are consistently told is unwieldy.

---

De Blasio started his campaign with a 3-minute video called, “Working people first.” Unfortunately, most people were at work and didn’t see have time to see it.

---

A recent poll found that 76 percent of New Yorkers did not want de Blasio to run for president. I’m guessing it’s not because they don’t want to lose him as mayor.

---

In his defense, however, de Blasio would need only 24 percent or so in order to beat out the other 22 candidates.

---

Meanwhile, Beto O’Rourke is doing his best to stand out against the competition. Last week he livestreamed himself getting a haircut, talking about how important it is to get rid of nasty ear hair. There’s a slogan: vote for me and I’ll cut the nasty ear hair out of Washington.

---

President Trump’s trade war with China already is paying dividends. Some companies are moving operations away from China to places where trade is easier. That’s good news, except they’re not all coming here. Let’s just say the White House is helping to make Mexico great again.

---

China, meanwhile, has reduced its holdings of U.S. debt by $20.5 billion. That’s like being at college and having mom and dad cut off your access to their credit cards.

---

President Trump last week said he was having a “little squabble” with China. President Xi heard that wrong and immediately sat down with advisers to strategize on ways to get the most triple word scores.

---

Taco Bell announced it soon will open a hotel in Florida. I’m hoping guests will have the choice of sleeping on soft sheets or ones made out of crispy Doritos chips.