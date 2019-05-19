I think there is some confusion about socialism and capitalism in the "Socialism paranoia" letter. Capitalism is where we have free enterprise and industry, and we can own private property. In socialism, the government owns everything and there is no ownership of private property, and this scares me to death.

The examples that the letter gave of Social Security and police protection is a drop in the bucket compared to full-blown socialism. Let's not take the socialism route in order to ensure freedom in this country.

Dorothy Bradford

Taylorsville