MIDVALE — A man was shot early Saturday after police say he was trying to get into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

The woman and her current boyfriend were inside the apartment at 134 W. Plum Tree Lane when her ex-boyfriend began banging on the door around 1:30 a.m., according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. She said the ex-boyfriend forced his way into the apartment and, following a fight between the two men, the ex-boyfriend was shot in the leg.

The ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police did not release the names of the people involved.