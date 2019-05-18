APIA, Samoa — The expected rain finally fell from the night sky here on Saturday night and made soggier the thousands of people already damp from the smothering humidity that enveloped them as they waited on stackable plastic chairs for the arrival of the first leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to visit Samoa since 2005.

President Russell M. Nelson walked in under an umbrella after meeting with Samoa’s prime minister, but then, as suddenly as the steady drizzle began about half an hour before the event, it stopped after the opening hymn.

“Thank you for your great faith,” President Nelson said when he spoke at the end of the meeting. “I wondered if you could do it. You turned off the rain.”

Read the full Church News article.