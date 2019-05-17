SALT LAKE CITY — BYU softball’s season came to an end with its second regional loss during the NCAA Stillwater Regional Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cougars beat Arkansas 6-3 in their opening game to stay alive, one day after falling to host Oklahoma State 3-1 to drop into the elimination bracket.

BYU’s Rylee Jensen hit a pair of home runs — one in the third and another in the sixth — and Autumn Moffat earned her 13th win of the season on the mound as the Cougars eliminated the SEC’s Razorbacks.

Arissa Paulson added two RBI for BYU, which led 5-0 through three innings before holding on for the win.

In their second game of the day, though, BYU fell to Tulsa 6-4 and was eliminated. The Cougars held an early 1-0 lead after Jensen scored on a Libby Sugg single in the top of the first inning.

The Golden Hurricane struck quickly, though, adding a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning, then increased their lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

BYU cut its deficit to one run at 5-4, including another run from Jensen, but Tulsa added an insurance run in the sixth to put away the Cougars.

BYU, which won its sixth straight West Coast Conference title to earn their 15th straight NCAA Regional appearance, finished the season with a 30-26 record.