BYU tennis player and senior Matthew Pearce was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 Team on Thursday.

District 8 is made up of eight states in the Western region of the United States – Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at his current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

Academic All-District first team honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Recently named to the West Coast Conference Men’s Tennis All-Academic Team, Pearce posted a 10-3 singles record for the regular season and a 15-3 doubles record. The team captain and finance major also received the Kimball award for BYU male athlete with the highest GPA.

Pearce is the first BYU men’s tennis player to earn CoSIDA academic honors.

For more information about the Google Cloud Academic All-America program and to see the 2019 Academic All-District Teams, visit CoSIDA.com.

Academic All-District 8 team

Golf: AJ Armstrong, Washington State University

Ice Hockey: Anthony Croston, Arizona State University

Water Polo: Andrea De Nardi, University of the Pacific

Tennis: Bailey Gong, Fresno State

Tennis: Lucas Grego, Grand Canyon University

Swimming: Grant House, Arizona State University

Volleyball: Miki Jauhiainen, Brigham Young University

Tennis: Sameer Kumar, Stanford University

Tennis: Matthew Pearce, Brigham Young University

Volleyball: Stijn van Tilburg, University of Hawai'i