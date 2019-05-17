PROVO — Josh Trafny’s javelin throws have been getting progressively farther throughout the season, and finally in the last meet of his high school career, the Spanish Fork senior achieved his goal.

Trafny won the 4A javelin at the state meet on Friday with a throw of 200’01.50, finally reaching his goal of 200 feet.

Only three other athletes in state history (since the rules changed in 2000) have thrown a javelin over 200 feet.

“It’s been a goal for quite a while now. I’ve been doing it since sophomore year. Started with a 95 and came out with 200. Graduating this year, it’s pretty good,” Trafny said.

Trafny’s previous best throw was a 194’00 at the Region 10 meet last week.

Trafny said he didn’t know immediately that his throw Friday was a new personal best, but did admit “it felt pretty explosive.”

Friday was the opening day of the state track meet for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A at BYU. The meet continues on Saturday as those four classifications join 6A and 5A for a full day of finals.

Friday’s meet was largely trials, but there were still some great performances.

One of the top performances of the day belonged to the fastest sprinter in the state. Emery junior Braiden Ivie posted a 10.70 in his 3A 100-meter qualifying time, the best time in the state the entire season. He owned the previous best time which was a 10.77, posted nearly two months ago.

The battle for team titles is expected to be tight in all four classifications, and nothing changed on Friday.

In 4A, Desert Hills is a slight favorite to win its seventh straight state title, but on Friday it was contender Hurricane that headlined the meet. Brothers Caleb Armstrong and Joshua Armstrong went 1-2 in the 800-meter and then finished third and fourth in the 3,200-meter to collect 29 points for their team.

Teammate Ian Lambert also won the high jump for 10 more points.

After the opening day, Hurricane leads Spanish Fork 39-36, but Desert Hills will likely pick up a ton of points in the sprints and other events on Saturday.

In 3A, favored Morgan tallied 39.5 points to lead after the first day of competition.

Depth will be the key as Morgan seeks its first state title since 1996. It didn’t have any individual winners on Friday but had eight individuals get on the podium in the five events that were contested.

Defending state champion Grand got a win from Carlin Bierscheid in the shot put on Day 1 and will try and close the gap on Morgan in the sprints on Saturday.

Richfield’s Hayden Harward was a double winner in the 800-meter and 3,200-meter.

In 2A, Kanab tallied 51 points on Day 1 to pull ahead of Millard, North Summit and Parowan.

Sam Orton won the high jump for Kanab while teammate Justus Waters-Tait won the javelin. Parowan and Millard are the slight favorites heading into Saturday’s competition with 10 events still remaining.

In 1A, Monticello had a great opening day to the state meet as it looks to dethrone two-time champion Panguitch.

Led by Adam Bunker, who won the 800-meter and 3,200-meter and finished second in high jump, Monticello tallied 61.5 points on Friday to take the Day 1 lead.

“It’s super important to get points today. I’ve only got one event the second day so I got to do everything I can and then just be a cheerleader for my teammates,” said Bunker.

Panguitch is in second with 33 points and will try and close the lead on Saturday in the sprints, hurdles and relays, but it’s a big gap to make up.