Tony Finau follows his shot off the sixth tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
SALT LAKE CITY — A slow start and a near-disastrous finish nearly kept Tony Finau from making the cut at the PGA Championship Friday at Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, New York.

The 29-year-old Salt Lake native had three bogeys in his first 10 holes and then after making a couple of birdies, hit his ball in the hazard on his final hole and made a double bogey to finish with a 73.

That put Finau at 3-over-par 143 after his first-round 70 and in a tie for 58th place. Playing in the morning, he sat right on the cut line for much of the day until it moved to 4-over 144 late in the day, eliminating several top players including Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson.

Finau, who started on No. 10, sank birdie putts of 4 feet at No. 2 and 20 feet at No. 5 after bogeying holes 16, 18 and 1. Then came the double-bogey 6 at No. 9. He ended the day in a tie for 57th after starting the day in a tie for 17th.

The other local golfer in the field, Glenwild Golf Club assistant Craig Hocknull, finished well back in the pack after shooting a 77 Friday, which left him at 159 for the tournament and well off the cut line.

