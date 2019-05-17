SALT LAKE CITY — A slow start and a near-disastrous finish nearly kept Tony Finau from making the cut at the PGA Championship Friday at Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, New York.

The 29-year-old Salt Lake native had three bogeys in his first 10 holes and then after making a couple of birdies, hit his ball in the hazard on his final hole and made a double bogey to finish with a 73.

That put Finau at 3-over-par 143 after his first-round 70 and in a tie for 58th place. Playing in the morning, he sat right on the cut line for much of the day until it moved to 4-over 144 late in the day, eliminating several top players including Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson.

Finau, who started on No. 10, sank birdie putts of 4 feet at No. 2 and 20 feet at No. 5 after bogeying holes 16, 18 and 1. Then came the double-bogey 6 at No. 9. He ended the day in a tie for 57th after starting the day in a tie for 17th.

The other local golfer in the field, Glenwild Golf Club assistant Craig Hocknull, finished well back in the pack after shooting a 77 Friday, which left him at 159 for the tournament and well off the cut line.