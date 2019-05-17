SALT LAKE CITY — Defending champion Lone Peak is still the favorite, but at least Pleasant Grove is not letting the Knights run away at the 6A state boys tennis tournament.

The Vikings matched the Knights with all five of their contestants advancing to Saturday’s semifinals as both teams finished Day 1 at the 6A meet with 10 points. It will all be decided in semifinal and final matches Saturday at Liberty Park, weather permitting.

Because of heavy rains Friday morning, the tournament was moved to two different venues, the Eccles Tennis Center at the University of Utah and the Salt Lake Tennis and Health Club in Sugarhouse. The 6A tourney as well as the 5A tourney, which began on Thursday, could be played at those two locations depending on the weather.

Sam de Hoyos has been coaching at Pleasant Grove for 12 years, but this is the first time he's had all five spots — three singles and two doubles team — survive the first day and advanced to the semifinals.

“I’m very happy,” de Hoyos said. “It’s the first time we’ve had all five make the semifinals. Today was a great day.”

It took until late in the afternoon when Adam Ellis finished off West Jordan’s Hunter Sanders 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 singles for the Vikings to notch their 10th point. Earlier, Ellis had survived a three-set match against Jesse Denhalter of Layton, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Other winners for Pleasant Grove were Ethan Wood in No. 1 singles, Danny Lee in No. 3 singles, Derek Church and Brigham Porter in No. 1 doubles and Jacob Wimmer and Johnny Dibb in No. 2 doubles.

However, the Vikings know they’ll have their work cut out for them against Lone Peak, which won the Region 4 title ahead of them this season and won two straight 5A titles before winning in 6A last year. The Knights didn’t lose a set in cruising through 10 matches on Friday.

T.J. Wells didn’t drop a game in winning his two matches in No. 1 singles, while his older brother, Logan Wells, easily won both of his matches at No. 2. Nano Carter was victorious at No. 3 singles, while Alex Miller and Josh Weichers won both of their matches 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles and Nate Ashton and Braydon Blodgett won twice in No. 2 doubles.

Close behind Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove with eight points is American Fork, followed by Bingham, Herriman and Riverton with five points and Davis and Fremont with four.

6A state boys tennis tournament

Team scores: 1. (tie) Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove 10; 3. American Fork 8: 4. (tie) Bingham, Herriman, Riverton 5; 7. Davis, Fremont 4; 9. Taylorsville 3; 10 (tie) Hillcrest, Layton 2.

First singles

First round

Jeremy Larson, Riverton def. Easton McBeth, American Fork 6-2, 7-5

Danny Zlotnick, Davis def. Antonio Montes, Kearns 6-0, 6-2

Joshua Morey, Fremont def. Zach Bagshaw, Hunter 6-4, 6-3

Ethan Wood, Pleasant Grove def. Jessie Marchant, Taylorsville 6-4, 6-7, 7-5

Alex Qi, Hillcrest def. Calvin Bell, Northridge 6-4, 6-0

TJ Wells, Lone Peak def. Isaac McDougal, West Jordan 6-0, 6-0

Giovanni Claus, Herriman def. Ethan Snow, Bingham 6-0, 6-0

Walker Kemp, Layton def. Jayden Crowther, Cyprus 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Zlotnick def. Larson 6-2, 7-5

Wood def. Morey 6-0, 6-1

Wells def. Qi 6-0, 6-0

Claus def. Kemp 6-1, 6-2

Second singles

First round

Brandon Khoune, Taylorsville def. Zach Fleischel, Granger 6-0, 6-1

Logan Wells, Lone Peak def. Nelson Durrant, Northridge 6-0, 6-0

Tanner Armstrong, Fremont def. Jeremy Christensen, Bingham 6-4, 6-3

Kael Nicholson, Herriman def. Eric Heuft, Kearns 6-2, 6-1

Adam Ellis, Pleasant Grove def. Jesse Denhalter, Layton 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Hunter Sanders, West Jordan def. Eric Yu, Hillcrest 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Keaton Baucom, Riverton def. Roben Case, Cyprus 6-1, 6-0

Carson McBeth, American Fork def. Zach Holt, Weber 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Wells def. Khoune 6-0, 6-1

Nicholson def. Armstrong 6-1, 6-3

Ellis def. Sanders 6-2, 6-1

McBeth def. Baucom 7-5, 3-6, 6-0

Third singles

First round

Danny Lee, Pleasant Grove def. Rey Mendez, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-1

Jace Harris, Davis, walkover win

Khyler Silim, Taylorsville def. Tanner Bouwhuis, Syracuse, 6-2, 6-2

Cole Fairbanks, American Fork def. Rey Mendez, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-0

Issac Clarke, Fremont def. Grahm Molloy, Herriman, 6-1, 6-2

Nano Carter, Lone Peak, walkover win

Caleb Youlton, Bingham def. Nathan Musselman, Granger, 6-4, 6-4

Parker Haarbrink, Riverton def. Travis Anderson, Layton, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Quarterfinals

Lee def. Harris, 6-2, 7-6

Fairbanks def. Silim, 6-0, 6-0

Carter def. Clarke, 7-5, 6-1

Haarbrink def. Youlton, 6-1, 6-1

First doubles

First round

Ben Roper/Cade Condie, American Fork def. Travis Simmons/Nate Colton, Copper Hills, 6-2, 6-2

Braedon Iverson/Hudson Schenck, Weber def. Luke Johnson/Tony Sao, Cyprus, 6-1, 6-1

Alex Elbel/Sam Blake, Hillcrest def. Tate Fisher/Kelson McConkie, Fremont, 7-5, 6-2

Alex Miller/Josh Weichers, Lone Peak def. Marcus Newton/Ian Moore, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-0

Hunter Adams/Bronson Shaw, Layton def. Peyton Lindsey/Christian Roberts, Granger, 6-0, 7-5

Josh Peterson/Cody White, Bingham def. Nate Bennett/Zach Juretich, Herriman, 6-0, 6-0

Derek Church/Brigham Porter, Pleasant Grove def. Andrew Driggs/Berkley Day, Riverton, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Spencer Cox/McKay Renstrom, Davis def. Cooper Condie/Gavin Gee, Hunter, 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Roper/Condie def. Iverson/Schenck, 6-1, 6-4

Miller/Weichers def. Fisher/McConkie, 6-0, 6-0

Peterson/White def. Adams/Shaw, 6-0, 6-0

Church/Porter def. Cox/Renstrom, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Second doubles

First round

David Church/Reed Miles, Taylorsville def. Thomas Sanders/Sam Isom, Hunter, 1-6, 6-0, 7-5

Nate Ashton/Brayden Blodgett, Lone Peak def. Will Gunther/Isaac Peterson, Weber, 6-0, 6-1

Jacob Wimmer/Johnny Dibb, Pleasant Grove def. Spencer Groll/Brayden Groll, Davis, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4

Brock Johnson/Hunter Davis, Herriman def. Dallin Griffith/Zach Eccles, Granger, 6-2, 6-3

Benjamin Crane/Austin Burton, Bingham def. Eric Merkley/Riley McRae, Fremont, 6-2, 6-2

Anthony Eibel/Ian Zhao, Hillcrest def. Aaron Schindler/Jack Bryner, Copper Hills, 6-2, 6-0

Jeremiah Stone/Brett Gowan, Riverton def. Peeter Kirkendall/Brady Fish, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-1

Josh Taggart/Bryce Bringhurst, American Fork def. Jordan Fong/Preston Kennelly, Syracuse, 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals