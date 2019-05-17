SALT LAKE CITY — A rare “blue” moon will appear in the sky on Saturday night. And no, we’re not talking about the beer brand.

On Saturday night, you’ll see the full May “flower” moon — known as the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk moon, according to Forbes — in the eastern sky at around dusk.

It’s not a super moon, but a “blue moon.”

But the moon won’t technically be blue. There’s actually a story behind the nickname for the style of moon that’ll arrive in the sky this weekend, according to Forbes.

The “blue moon” is usually the second of two full moons in a month. But it can also be the third of four full moons in one single season.

That’s the case this year — the moon is the third of four full moons in spring 2019. Of course, this doesn’t happen as often as two full moons in one month.

The first “blue moon” this year was on March 20 at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.com.

"The name 'Blue Moon' has nothing to do with the color of the moon," Gianluca Masi, astrophysicist and director of the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, told CNN. "Every two to three years we have 13 full moons within a year. This way, we can have four full moons during a given season or two full moons in a given month."

The last seasonal blue moon was on May 21, 2016.

This will be the final season blue moon until August 2021, according to CNN.