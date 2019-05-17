KEARNS — Weather forced Friday’s one-loss 5A baseball tournament games to be rescheduled for Saturday.

UHSAA announced that because of overnight rain, some games will be moved to alternate venues.

Here's the schedule for Saturday's third-round 5A tournament games:

*Olympus vs. Highland, 11 a.m. at Juan Diego High School

*Corner Canyon vs. Brighton, 1:30 p.m. at Juan Diego High School

*Roy vs. Farmington, 4:30 p.m. at Kearns High School

*Maple Mountain vs. Viewmont, 7 p.m. at Kearns High School

*Home team