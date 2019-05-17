SALT LAKE CITY — An educational leader with experience in higher education and technical college education was named interim Utah commissioner of higher education on Friday.

The Utah State Board of Regents, meeting at Snow College in Ephraim, appointed David Woolstenhulme as interim commissioner, effective July 1. Longtime Commissioner David Buhler in January informed the regents of his plan to retire. His last day will be June 30.

Buhler was named Utah’s eighth commissioner of higher education in June 2012, after serving as an associate commissioner for 12 years.

Woolstenhulme is vice president of regional campuses at Utah State University, a position he assumed Aug. 1, 2018.

Woolstenhulme's responsibilities at USU include oversight of the nonacademic operations of regional campuses including facilities, budget, recruitment and enrollment management. He also led initiatives to promote USU's 33 regional campuses and centers.

Prior to his latest appointment at USU, Woolstenhulme was commissioner of the Utah System of Technical Colleges where he led eight regional technical colleges. The system includes Bridgerland Technical College, Davis Technical College, Dixie Technical College, Mountainland Technical College, Ogden-Weber Technical College, Tooele Technical College, Southwest Technical College and Uintah Basin Technical College.

Earlier Woolstenhulme served as USU’s vice provost of regional campuses from 2012 to 2014. He was also a longtime Jon M. Huntsman School of Business faculty member at the Uintah Basin Regional Campus.

From 2012 to 2014, Woolstenhulme was president of the Uintah Basin Applied Technology College.

Woolstenhulme holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Utah State University and a doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

A search for the next commissioner of higher education is expected to launch in 2020.