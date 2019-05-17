SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, disclosed she is being treated for cancer.

"I feel remarkably good and my cancer has not prevented me from fully living my life," Arent said in Facebook post Friday sharing that she has been living with multiple myeloma for the past 21 months.

Today I am sharing with my friends and colleagues the news that I have been living with multiple myeloma for the past 21... Posted by Patrice Arent on Friday, May 17, 2019

Arent said she "vigorously represented" House District 36 during the 2019 Legislature "without missing a single day," just as she has throughout a legislative career that started in 1997 and included stints in the state House and Senate.

"I will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents and be their voice in the Legislature," Arent said in her post. "With promising medical treatments emerging all the time, I am very optimistic about the future."

Arent said her condition was detected early and that she is "truly fortunate to be in the care of an exceptional team at Huntsman Cancer Institute and to be able to consult with experts at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston."

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he was saddened to hear Arent has been battling cancer.

"Without reservation, I can say that she is one of the strongest people I know and I'm grateful she has been able to mitigate the effects of the cancer by catching it so early," Wilson said on Facebook.

"Rep. Arent is a valued member of the House, to her constituents, and state as a whole. Her energy and optimism — even in the midst of this diagnosis — has set a high standard," the speaker said.

"She has my full support and the encouragement of all the members of the House of Representatives family. We all look forward to her continued service and dedication," he wrote.

Arent said in her post she is "grateful to have the support of so many wonderful people in our community. I know this support will help sustain me and my family as we navigate this unexpected development in our lives."

She said in her post she will provide updates.