SALT LAKE CITY — Gabrielle Union recently opened up about what characteristics she hoped to see in her surrogate for her first child — but race didn’t play a factor.

“Race wasn’t an issue for me, but for others, if you have a same-race surrogate, there’s a fear of someone running off with your baby,” Union said in an interview for “Shondaland,” according to People magazine.

Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade used a surrogate for their first child after they suffered miscarriages and failed IVF cycles.

“People have all kinds of fears and things that they want,” Union says. “Some want (the surrogate to follow) a specific religion; or to allow TV, or no TV; or they send audio files for the surrogate to play your voice so it can be heard along with the household voices.”

“For us, we wanted: She has her own kids, a husband, she’s done this before, she knew what she was doing,” she adds. “There was no need for us to micromanage.”

Union said she was surprised by how much support she received from celebrities and the surrogate community, according to Yahoo News.

"A lot of Hollywood people will make an announcement, like, 'Our baby arrived via gestational carrier,' but very few are transparent about the whole process. There's a fertility grassroots underground community: Once you put it out there within your social circle, they'll find you.”

"That's how you get your information: doctors, acupuncturists, different therapies. Once this group of people takes you into their arms, you're like, 'Oh, OK! There's so many of you!'"