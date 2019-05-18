SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith addressed criticisms against Ayesha Curry and her comments on “Red Table Talk,” a Facebook Watch series.

Earlier this month, Curry said she sometimes felt “self-doubt” about the amount of attention she receives from other men compared to how much female attention her husband, Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, receives from being an NBA star, according to the Deseret News.

The comments instantly went viral. Social media critics took their sides and debated the comments for more than a week.

Smith said Thursday that she has talked with Curry in the immediate aftermath, BuzzFeed News reports. And apparently, she’s doing OK.

“I talked to her...I said, ‘You know what, that truth was so real,’” Pinkett Smith said. “And here’s the one thing about love: It’s not loud in the same way [as hate] but it’s abundant, so you know messiness can tend to be louder but it doesn’t mean that that’s what’s dominant.”

She said it was brave for Ayesha Curry to open up about the marriage.

“The thing about what she said ... is you allowed other women to feel that truth,” Pinkett Smith said, according to BuzzFeed News. “And I said, ‘The one thing I learned about my daughter, she does what I do, not what I say...that courage, that strength, that’s what it's about.’”

“That’s OK, not everybody’s ready,” Pinkett Smith said. “Not everybody’s ready for that.”

Steph Curry defended his wife in an Instagram post following the comments were made.

Similarly, Gabrielle Union defended Ayesha Curry in an episode BuzzFeed News Twitter morning show “AM to DM.”

“She was honest and she told her truth, and no matter what your truth is, there are going to be people who do not like it,” Union said, according to the Deseret News.

Celebrity Wendy Williams also defended Ayesha Curry about her comments, too.

"There are a lot of women who don't have respect for a marriage," Williams said, according to USA Today. "You know what I'm saying? A lot of women who know your man is married will have the nerve to be right up under him right under your nose."