SALT LAKE CITY — Hershey’s will redo its centuries-old chocolate bar with a modern makeover, CNN reports.

The brand will replace its recognizable logo on the face of its milk chocolate bars with 25 different emojis.

“You (love) emojis. Now you can (taste) them! And guess what? They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer!” the company announced Tuesday.

The emojis include the fist-pound emoji, the ghost emoji and a wealth of others.

This will be the first time Hershey’s has redesigned its face since the bar first went on sale in 1900, according to CNN.

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” Hershey’s senior manager Kriston Ohm said in a news release. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

But Hershey’s traditionalists need not worry — the emoji-version of the bar will only be around for summer 2019.

The company plans to release 25 million of the emoji chocolate bar.

Hershey’s said that the emojis will “spark a conversation,” according to Fox Business.