SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park might be more for adults than children, according to Bloomberg.

The park, which opens at the end of the month, offers alcohol and other items that are suitable for adults. Disney has shifted to marketing their parks to affluent adults who have more money to spend than young parents with children.

Bobby Palta, who studies the industry for the real estate brokerage CBRE Group Inc, told Bloomberg that Disney has aimed to expand its demographic.

“Disney and other theme-park operators have looked to broaden their customer bases in recent years, coming up with attractions and events that appeal to adults and empty nesters. That’s bolstered attendance outside the peak spring break and summer periods,” Bloomberg reports.

Jay Burress, head of Anaheim’s tourism office, told Bloomberg that this represents a change to the wider California theme park space.

Upscale food courts and high-end hotels are opening up in places that were previously aimed at families, he said.

“For years this was known as a place for chain restaurants where families eat,” Burress said.

But now, he said, Disney is “appealing to a different audience, a new audience in many ways, which is fantastic for us.”

Of course, there will be options at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” without alcohol, according to StarWars.com, including the Tatooine Sunset and Moof Juice drinks.