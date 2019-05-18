SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump reportedly made $434 million in 2018, CNN reports.

The White House released Trump’s annual financial disclosure on Thursday that showed Trump made $434 million for the entire year, $16 million less than the previous year. The disclosure said he earned $40.8 million in revenue from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump reportedly made $22.7 million from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which is slightly less than the $25.1 million he disclosed in 2017.

More numbers: According to Axios, Trump’s golf club in Washington, D.C., made $13.3 million. Meanwhile, the Trump National Doral Miami resort earned $75 million.

Yes, but: According to CNN, Trump reported having an outstanding debt of at least $315 million. But the White House disclosures also identified five loans that are reportedly “over $50 million,” which makes it hard to calculate the total hotel debt.

“Financial disclosure documents do not reveal as much about finances as a tax return, which includes granular details about income and asset valuations, along with other information,” according to CNN.

Trump also reportedly took out a loan from the Professional Bank of between $5 million and $25 million to finance a mansion next to Mar-a-Lago, which was reportedly bought by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., according to Axios.