SALT LAKE CITY — While “Avengers: Endgame” could be considered a high point in Stan Lee’s legacy, it will be one he never saw for himself.

According to the AV Club, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during a Reddit AMA that Lee chose not to watch the movie since he loved seeing Marvel’s films at the premiere. However, Lee did get a full synopsis of the film when he shot his cameo.

“Endgame” director Joe Russo has also said the film is likely the last to include an appearance from Lee, who has appeared in every Marvel Studios film.

“I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”) or not,” Russo said.

Yesterday I also wrote for Deseret News that Feige had said in the same AMA that the Mandarin will return in a future movie, despite the Ten Rings’ absence since “Iron Man 3.”

Lee passed away on Nov. 12, 2018, at 95, according to AV Club. He grew up in New York City and got his start at Timely Publications where he met artist Jack Kirby. He served as a writer for the military’s Training Division during World War II and would go on to found Marvel Comics in 1961 with the creation of the Fantastic Four. He worked with Kirby and Ditko to develop the Avengers and other heroes like Spider-Man, the X-Men and Daredevil — the rest is history.

The next Marvel movie will be “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which stars Tom Holland and hits theaters on July 2.