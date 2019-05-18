This article contains potential spoilers for “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”

SALT LAKE CITY — While the newer “Star Wars” movies bank on a certain level of nostalgia and fan service, there’s one moment we haven’t seen yet — all three of the original trilogy’s protagonists reuniting.

However, ComicBook.com reports that a new theory indicates “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” could feature a flashback scene with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia in the same room.

The theory comes via Making Star Wars, who previously reported that Matt Smith’s character will act as a vessel for Emperor Palpatine’s soul.

The flashback in question would take place after “Return of the Jedi” and explain why Leia never became a Jedi. The rumor is that Leia will be played by Billie Lourd, the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter. Lourd’s appearance would then be digitally altered to resemble her mother at a younger age.

Similar rumors surfaced for both “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” and indicated Lourd would play a younger Leia. That never happened, and instead, Lourd appears as a Resistance officer alongside General Leia.

While another rumor indicates that Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill will return as Han Solo and Luke Skywalker for a dream sequence, Making Star Wars reports that Ford wasn’t involved for the flashback. It’s also unclear if Alden Ehrenreich, who played Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” will make an appearance.

“The Rise of Skywalker” comes to theaters on Dec 20 and will be “popular with fans” if Disney CEO Bob Iger is to be believed.