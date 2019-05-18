SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day, the holiday that honors those who gave their lives in the service of our country, began as Decoration Day in the years following the Civil War, according to va.gov. When it became an official national holiday in 1971, the last Monday in May was officially established as Memorial Day.

Many cities in Utah, along with local American Legion posts, will participate in observances to honor the men and women who died in America’s wars.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected]

Military Appreciation Day, May 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., free admission for active and retired military personnel all day (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

5th Annual Veterans Appreciation 5K/1 Mile “Walk and Roll,” May 18, 9:30 a.m., Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 B, 200 East, Ivins, Washington County, $15-$25 (search Southern Utah Veterans Home - Ivins on Facebook)

Armed Forces Day Celebration: “Wings & Wheels,” May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. George Regional Airport, 4550 S. Airport Parkway, St. George, $5 for adults, free for youths ages 17 and younger and active military with ID; cash only at gate (435669-0655 or westernskywarbirds.org)

Gregory Bull, AP A photographer passes behind wildflowers in bloom Monday, March 18, 2019, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Celebrate Memorial Day, and honor those who gave their lives in the service our county, with these 30-plus events in the Beehive State.

Armed Forces Day Concert with The Choral Arts Society of Utah and the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-390-7967 or casu.org)

“Operation Hero” display, May 23-27, times vary, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington, free (801-923-9111 or shopatstationpark.com)

Bennion Veterans Home Memorial Day Program with Congressman Ben McAdams, May 24, 3-4 p.m., free (facebook.com/bennionveterans)

“Voyage for Veterans” motorcycle rally, May 24-25, various locations in Kanab, $25-$50 (435-644-3696 or longhornhideout.weebly.com)

Johnston’s Army Encampment Reenactment, May 25 and 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Camp Floyd, 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield, $5 per person or $15 for immediate family (801-768-8932 or stateparks.utah.gov)

Hurricane Valley Choir Armed Forces Day Concert, May 25, 7 p.m., Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 93 S. 100 West, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

American Fork Memorial Day Breakfast and Program, May 27, 6-10 a.m., American Fork Fire Station, 96 N. Center, American Fork for breakfast, $6 for adults, $3 for children; 11 a.m. ceremony location to be determined (801-763-3045 or afcity.org)

Rhiannon Bent The endangered dwarf bear-poppy. Celebrate Memorial Day, and honor those who gave their lives in the service our county, with these 30-plus events in the Beehive State.

Herriman Memorial Day Breakfast and Ceremony, May 27, 7-11 a.m., Main Street Park, 13000 S. 5900 West, Herriman, breakfast, $7 for adults, $5 for veterans, seniors and children; 9 a.m. cemetery ceremony at 12465 S. Pioneer St., free (herriman.org)

Hyde Park Memorial Day Breakfast, May 27, 7-10 a.m., City Office Building, 113 E. Center, Hyde Park, $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 12 and younger (hydepark.utahlinks.org)

Paradise Memorial Day Breakfast, May 27, 7-10 a.m., Town Square, 100 W. 9000 South, Paradise, $5-$8 (search Paradise Town - Utah on Facebook)

Santaquin Memorial Day Breakfast, May 27, 7-10 a.m, Public Safety Building, 275 W. Main, $5 per plate, $25 for family of six (801-754-3211 or santaquin.org)

Woods Cross Memorial Day Fun Run and Breakfast, May 27, 7 and 8 a.m., Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross, $1 for breakfast, register for 5K at 6:30 a.m. (twitter.com/woodscrosscity)

American Fork “Run of Remembrance,” May 27, 8 and 9:30 a.m., Robinson Park, 100 E. Main, American Fork, free, registration required (runofremembrance.com)

Hurricane Post 100 Sunrise Service, May 27, 8 a.m., Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 W. 600 North, Hurricane, free (hurricaneutahpost100.com)

SunRiver Memorial Day Service, May 27, 8 a.m., Sunriver Veterans Honor Park, intersection of Wide River Drive and Diamond River Drive, St. George, free (sunriver.com/bucketlist-living)

UVU Memorial Day Madness Volleyball Tournament, May 27, 8 a.m., UVU Educational Building Field, 950 W. 800 South, Orem, $20-$35 (uova.org/event/memorial-day-madness)

Wasatch County Memorial Day Program, May 27, 8-10:15 a.m., Wasatch County Event Center, 415 S. Southfield Road, Heber City, free (gohebervalley.com) Hyrum Memorial Day Open House, May 27, 9 a.m.-noon, Hyrum City Museum, 50 W. Main, Hyrum, free (435-245-0208 or hyrumcity.org)

Ivins Memorial Day Observance, May 27, 9 a.m., Ivins Cemetery, 200 W. 400 North, Ivins, Washington County, free (stgeorgeutah.com)

Lehi Memorial Day Program, May 27, 9-10 a.m., Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East, Lehi, free (385-201-1000 or lehi-ut.gov)

Lindon Monument to Freedom, May 27, 9 a.m., Lindon City Cemetery, 550 N. 200 East, Lindon, free (801-769-8600 or lindoncity.org)

Cheryl Rinzler, Adobe Stock Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Celebrate Memorial Day, and honor those who gave their lives in the service our county, with these 30-plus events in the Beehive State.

Orem Memorial Day Program, May 27, 9-10 a.m., Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, free (orem.org)

West Jordan Memorial Day Breakfast, May 27, 9-10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, large pavilion, 1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (801-569-5000 or westjordan.utah.gov)

Bluffdale Post 140 Memorial Day Program, May 27, 9:45 a.m., Bluffdale Cemetery, 14229 S. Redwood Road, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

Cedar City Memorial Day Recognition, May 27, 10 a.m., Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main, Cedar City, free (stgeorgeutah.com)

Kaysville Memorial Day Program with Lt. Col. Larry Steed, May 27, 10-11 a.m., Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Road, Kaysville, free (kaysvillecity .com)

Parowan Memorial Day Program, May 27, 10-10:30 a.m., Parowan Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, free (parowan.org)

Provo Memorial Day Service, May 27, 10 a.m., Provo Cemetery, 610 S. State, Provo, free (801-852-6000 or provo.org)

St. George Post 90 Memorial Day Commemoration, May 27, 9-10 a.m., St. George Cemetery, 60 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, free (sgcity.org/eventcalendar/)

Washington City Post 912 Memorial Day Observance, May 27, 10 a.m., Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., free (stgeorgeutah.com)