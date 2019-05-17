PROVO, Utah — BYU junior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 Team on Thursday.

Playing in all but three of BYU’s sets in 2019, Jauhiainen led the team with 94 total blocks, including five solo blocks, while also tallying the third-most service aces on the team with 18. The junior is a computer science major with a 4.00 GPA.

Jauhiainen is the fifth BYU men’s volleyball player to earn CoSIDA All-District honors and the first since Reed Chilton in 2010.

District 8 is made up of eight states in the Western region of the United States — Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawai'i, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at his current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games.

Academic All-District First Team honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

The Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 team also includes AJ Armstrong (Washington State), Anthony Croston (Arizona State), Andrea De Nardi (Pacific), Bailey Gong (Fresno State), Lucas Grego (Grand Canyon), Grant House (Arizona State), Sameer Kumar (Stanford), Matthew Pierce (BYU) and Stijn van Tilburg (Hawai’i).

For more information about the Google Cloud Academic All-America program and to see the 2019 Academic All-District Teams, visit CoSIDA.com.