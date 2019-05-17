Willy Sanjuan, Invision
Kaley Cuoco, member of the cast of the TV series "The Big Bang Theory," speaks at the handprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at in Los Angeles.

SALT LAKE CITY — “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco is selling her villa in Tarzana, California, for a cool $6.9 million, according to CNBC.

The home sits about 20 miles outside of Los Angeles. Whoever buys the home will be living like a Kardashian since Khloe Kardashian literally owned the property.

Cuoco bought the property from Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2014 for $5.49 million, meaning she’ll make close to $1.2 million from selling it, according to Realtor.com.

The property, which was built in 2003, is 7,977 square feet and includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, CNBC reports.

Here’s a description of the home from Realtor.com:

  • “The dramatic foyer features a curved staircase with iron railings. It opens to the formal living room with a bar and a playful swing. Both the formal dining and living rooms open to an outdoor area. The large kitchen includes high-end appliances, a large island with seating, and a breakfast nook, which looks out to a family room with a fireplace. Other amenities include a library or office with built-ins, as well as a home theater."
  • “The luxurious master suite includes a fireplace, three walk-in closets, and a wraparound terrace. The bath includes dual sinks, spa tub, and a shower with temperature and music settings.
  • “Outside, the acre lot includes a pool, spa, kitchen, bar, and covered dining area.”

