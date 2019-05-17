SALT LAKE CITY — “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco is selling her villa in Tarzana, California, for a cool $6.9 million, according to CNBC.

The home sits about 20 miles outside of Los Angeles. Whoever buys the home will be living like a Kardashian since Khloe Kardashian literally owned the property.

Cuoco bought the property from Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2014 for $5.49 million, meaning she’ll make close to $1.2 million from selling it, according to Realtor.com.

The property, which was built in 2003, is 7,977 square feet and includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, CNBC reports.

Here’s a description of the home from Realtor.com:

“The dramatic foyer features a curved staircase with iron railings. It opens to the formal living room with a bar and a playful swing. Both the formal dining and living rooms open to an outdoor area. The large kitchen includes high-end appliances, a large island with seating, and a breakfast nook, which looks out to a family room with a fireplace. Other amenities include a library or office with built-ins, as well as a home theater."

“The luxurious master suite includes a fireplace, three walk-in closets, and a wraparound terrace. The bath includes dual sinks, spa tub, and a shower with temperature and music settings.

“Outside, the acre lot includes a pool, spa, kitchen, bar, and covered dining area.”

