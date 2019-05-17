About 2,000 endangered June suckers, injected with tiny, coded tracking tags, are released into the mouth of the Provo River at Utah Lake State Park on Friday. After the 11-inch suckers are released, they are expected to swim up the Provo River to spawn. In the process, their tracking tags will be scanned and recorded.

This technology gives biologists accurate data about fish survival and attempts at reproduction. The June sucker is found nowhere else in the world.

