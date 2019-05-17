1 of 22
Silas Walker, Deseret News
Mara Ogden, 12, right, and Rylie Lamont, 12, left, react to discovering that their entry in the egg drop competition was a success during the 30th USU Physics Day on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Lagoon. Educational activities were set up for high school and middle school students to explore throughout the Farmington amusement park.

The 30th USU Physics Day at Lagoon in Farmington offered high school and middle school students an opportunity to enjoy a series of physics-related activities while they explored the park.

Educational activities and contests — including a robotics competition and a model amusement ride competition — were set up for high school and middle school students to explore throughout the Farmington amusement park.

